Your morning start for Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

Good morning! Today’s forecast is 7 degrees with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

In March 2019, the Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans decided to celebrate its 125th anniversary by offering a free seven-night stay in its presidential suite, along with complimentary private dinners and spa treatments worth a whopping $15,000. But this wasn’t a standard giveaway: The prize was only available to the person who returned the “most outrageous” item ever stolen from the hotel.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In case you missed it:Kelowna City Hall hit by anti-pandemic vandalism

Kelowna City Hall has been hit by anti-pandemic graffiti, covering multiple walls of the building.

The tagging appeared between the evening of Oct. 26 and morning of Oct. 27.

Messages condemn what it refers to as the ‘plandemic’, claiming people survive the virus, but not economic collapse. Tagging on the ground at a nearby entrance says ‘no new normal’.

As of 10:00 a.m., the messages remain on the building. A security guard on duty told the Capital News a service request has been made to deal with the vandalism.

The City of Kelowna said in an email that incidents of socio/political vandalism are not common in the community. They said it will be addressed by staff.

“We recognize that we live in a democracy and people are free to express their opinions, however, when tagging occurs with out the permission of the property owner, it is an act of vandalism,” said the City’s crime prevention supervisor, Colleen Cornock.

READ MORE:B.C. limits events in private homes to household, plus ‘safe six’ amid COVID-19 surge

Morning Start: A New Orleans hotel offered a $15,000 stay to whoever stole the “most outrageous” item from them

Your morning start for Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

A structure fire was reported in Eagle Rock Mobile Home Park in Armstrong Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Contributed)
WATCH: Fire in Armstrong mobile home park

Residents reported a large structure fire broke out at 9 p.m.

Two have been taken to hospital following a vehicle crash north of Vernon on Highway 97 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Crash north of Vernon causes Highway 97 traffic delays

Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle incident near Swan Lake; occupants taken to hospital

École de l’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
15 cases of COVID-19 tied to Kelowna Francophone school outbreak

Three other schools in Kelowna are also dealing with potential exposure events

There has been COVID-19 exposures at two elementary schools in District 42. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 24 additional COVID-19 cases

This includes three school exposures in Kelowna

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

Nicole Bell, one of the women missing from the Shuswap, has been missing since Sept. 2, 2017. (Photo contributed)
Mother implores people to not forget daughter missing in Shuswap

The birthday of Nicole Bell, one of four women missing in region, is fast approaching

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson leaves the stage after announcing he is stepping down as party leader, during a news conference in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, October 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Too rural, not enough diversity, soul searching needed, say BC Liberals

Elections BC says there are about 600,000 mail-in and absentee ballots across the province still to count

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to provide an update on the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Canada has reached a grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, surpassing 10,000 novel coronavirus deaths. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Alberta COVID deaths pushes Canada past milestone of 10,000 deaths

Canada crossed the threshold of 5,000 deaths on May 12, a little over two months after the first was reported

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An elderly woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past an advertisement for a television series in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. has been under a COVID-19 state of emergency for more than half the year

Province has been under a state of emergency for 32 weeks – and counting

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
L.A. Dodgers beat Rays 3-1 to win 1st World Series title since 1988

National League champs claim crown in six games

(Brennan Phillips - Western News)
UPDATE: Flames doused for second time at fatal Penticton apartment fire

The Elm Ave. building first caught fire around 4 a.m., killing two people and displacing dozens

