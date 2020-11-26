Morning Start: A museum displayed cheese made from the bacteria of celebrities

Good morning today’s forecast in the Central Okanagan is 6 degrees and mainly cloudy.

Fun Fact of the day: A museum displayed cheese made from the bacteria of celebrities

The Food: Bigger Than the Plate exhibit at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London proudly displayed five types of cheese made from microbes collected from the armpits, ears, noses, and bellybuttons of British celebrities. “Suggs, the singer for the ska band Madness, best known in the U.S. for its 1982 hit ‘Our House,’ chose to be immortalized in cheddar,” according to Smithsonian.

In case you missed it: Nelson hotel employee suffers heart attack after being assaulted in anti-mask incident

An employee of the Adventure Hotel in Nelson suffered a serious heart attack on Nov. 20 after a customer spit in her face when she confronted him about his refusal to wear a mask.

The incident occurred at Empire Coffee, which is owned by the hotel.

“He was politely asked by the staff to put a mask on,” said hotel general manager Rob Little. “He was very agitated and started shouting profanities about how they were sheep and shouldn’t be following the rules.”

The manager of the coffee shop called Little’s office. An accountant responded and went to help the coffee shop staff.

When she told the man he would not be served, he spit in her face and left. In the meantime, the police had been called.

About 20 minutes after the incident, after discussions with the police, the accountant came into Little’s office and collapsed.

“She was having a massive heart attack,” Little said.

She is in the hospital in Kelowna and in stable condition, he said, but “still definitely not out of the woods.”

