Morning Start: A blue whale’s heartbeat

Fun Fact: A blue whale’s heartbeat can be detected from two miles away!

On this day

In 1873, cable car service begins in San Francisco.

In 1990, musician Tom Fogerty dies at age 48.

In 1995, Cal Ripken Jr. breaks MLB’s record for most consecutive games played (2,131).

In 2006, the second book of the Twilight series entitled ‘New Moon’ is published.

In 2012, Barack Obama accepted the Democratic nomination for President of the United States.

In 2018, the World Surf League announces there will be equal pay for men and women starting in the 2019 season, becoming the first US-based global sports league to do so.

In 2018, actor Burt Reynolds died at age 82.

National holidays

Today is National Read a Book Day, National Coffee Ice Cream Day, Fight Procrastination Day, and Great Egg Toss Day.

In case you missed it

Okanagan motorists use caution as students return to school. Learn more here.

Structure in Naramata destroyed by fire. Learn more here.

Lake Country incumbent to seek second council term. Learn more here.

Trending

We just had the Labour Day long weekend and it’s the beginning of school. It’s a tiring day for all. Is this the proper way to have your coffee to start today?

Co-worker: How do you have so much energy rn? Me: pic.twitter.com/gaeB76qTsg — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) August 31, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Idris Elba (50), rock musician Roger Waters (79), actress Jane Curtin (75), actress Rosie Perez (58), comedian Jeff Foxworthy (64), and Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez (20).

