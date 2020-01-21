(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: 3D printed steak?! No way…

Your morning start for Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

After getting hit with one of the centuries’ coldest snaps recorded, you bet we can handle a little rain…

Fun Fact of the day: Imagine hitting the start button and out comes a “steak…”

Fake meat companies are competing against each other to make the first plant-based steak.

With the rise of fake meat biz giants like Beyond Meat Inc. and Impossible Foods Inc., it has become extremely easy to get your hands on ground meat and sausage replacements, but it’s been quite the challenge to create a cut of meat that mimics a juicy ribeye or t-bone steak, until now.

A Spanish tech company called, Novameat Tech SL, developed a 3D printed steak prototype that required engineers to recreate the layers of thin muscle fibers and fat seen in cuts of steak. The prototype was presented at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last February where the response was underwhelming because the 3D printed steak looked more like a pancake instead of a sirloin.

Do you think 3D printers will ever get it right?

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI): Deer rescued after falling through ice on Skaha Lake

A deer that fell through the ice on Skaha Lake was saved on Sunday, Jan. 19, thanks to the combined efforts of many. Read more here.

Video of the day: Disclaimer, this is gory

The best April fools prank of all time…

ALSO READ: Vancouver Island mom shares ‘insane’ experience of viral dinosaur video

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Couple gets engaged on BC Ferries sailing

Just Posted

Kelowna restaurant to hold fundraiser for one-year-old with cancer

The event is scheduled for Jan. 25 and will feature opportunities for cash donations

Police search for owner of another icy sailboat on Okanagan Lake

The frozen vessel was spotted near the 800 block of Manhattan Drive in Kelowna

Chilliwack on the map for Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Canadian music legends confirmed for 28th annual music festival

Kelowna author Irwin Wislesky to release science-fiction novel on time travel

‘Invisible Footprints in Time?’ follows Maxine Samuels and her quest back in time to save the future

Third woman files sexual harassment suit against former Kelowna Mountie

Brian Mathew Burkett left the RCMP in August 2017

Buckle up: What to watch as Trump impeachment trial takes off

The Senate trail begins Tuesday

Alberta man dies in vehicle incident on Trans Canada Highway

The collision occured Jan. 20, closing the highway east of Revelstoke till 1:30 a.m.

Video: Bobcat infiltrates Shuswap couple’s coop, feasts on fowl

Police officers credited for attempting to assist with animal’s extraction

Meng extradition case back in court for second day on double criminality test

Meng is accused of lying to HSBC about Huawei’s relationship with an Iran-based subsidiary

Canada to ratify new NAFTA next week following U.S. Senate approval: Trudeau

Trudeau says millions of Canadians depend on stable, reliable trade

Skier dies at Fernie Alpine Resort

It’s the second person to die in a tree well at a ski resort in B.C. in the past week.

Warm ‘blob’ could be behind mass starvation of North Pacific seabirds: study

Unprecedented death toll raises red flag for North American marine ecosystems

VIDEO: Vancouver Island mom shares ‘insane’ experience of viral dinosaur video

Tabitha Cooper filmed her costumed sons meeting their grandma at the Victoria International Airport

Samajam gets Okanagan kids in the groove

Children make music at Performing Arts Centre show Saturday

Most Read