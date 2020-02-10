(Daniel Taylor - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: 26 years ago today, Mike Tyson was sentenced to 10 years in prison

Your morning start for Monday, Feb. 10

Yes, it is Monday, how brutal, but at least the sun is shining.

Fun Fact of the day:

On Feb. 10, 1992, Mike Tyson, a former boxing champion was convicted of raping Desiree Washington, a Miss Black America contestant. He was given a 10-year prison term with four years suspended. He released on parole after serving three years.

According to boxingviewsandnews.com, Tyson has admitted to getting into a single fight while in prison.

“Just one time (I had to put punch someone in prison),” said Tyson.

“Somebody said something and I just went over there and hit him. No, we were locked down for a a long time and it was just something that was irritable and I went over there and hit him. We were locked down. We couldn’t go to the gym. Somebody got stabbed or something and we were locked down. I was just upset and miserable.”

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Hundreds gathered outside the Kelowna Courthouse to take part in a rally to show solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation in its fight against the Coastal Gaslink Pipeline on Sunday (Feb. 9). Read the story here.

Video of the day:

Date ideas for Valentine's Day in Kelowna

Date ideas for Valentine’s Day in Kelowna

A look at some of the most romantic and fun events happening on Feb. 14

Hundreds in Kelowna rally in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation

The rally began at the Kelowna Courthouse at 1 p.m., which was followed by a march down Water Street

National Pizza Day in Kelowna: Where to find a slice

A brief history of Pizza and a look at some hot spots to grab a slice in Kelowna

PHOTOS: 2020 Spring Lantern Festival

The event is held every year in celebration of Chinese New Year

Rockets lose to Winterhawks, drop to wild-card position

Rockets’ Kyle Topping was named the first star of the game with two goals

VIDEO: ‘Parasite’ wins best picture at Academy Awards

Bong Joon Ho’s satire took best director, best original screenplay and best international film

Horgan says NDP to highlight ‘what we’ve done, where we’re going’ this month

Politicians return to B.C.’s legislature Tuesday for the speech from the throne

Canada ready to offer more help to China amid coronavirus outbreak, Trudeau says

Most cases of the new coronavirus are mild, but the respiratory illness can be deadly in some people

Princess Cruises confirms new Canadian coronavirus case aboard Diamond Princess

Seven cases of the virus have also been diagnosed in Canada, four in British Columbia and three in Ontario

Pipeline protesters served with injunction for blocking Vancouver ports

Coastal GasLink protesters ordered to stop blockading access points in Vancouver and Delta

Abbotsford golfer Nick Taylor wins AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Second PGA Tour victory means spot in 2020 Masters

Canadian basketball legend Bill Robinson dead at 71

Prolific player put Island town on the map and steered the national team at the 1976 Olympics

Apex ski resort warns enthusiasts after backcountry avalanches

Multiple avalanches were reported on Saturday after record snowfall hit the slopes.

