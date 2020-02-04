(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: 1892 sternwheeler on Okanagan Lake

Your morning start for Tuesday, February 4th, 2020

If you thought Winter was over, you thought wrong.

Fun Fact of the day: Sternwheelers on Okanagan Lake

Back then when there were no railways or roads, Okanagan Lake had been a key corridor for water transportation throughout the Okanagan Valley. In 1892 things began to boom when a spur line was built from the Sicamous station of the Transcontinental Railway to Okanagan Landing just west of Vernon.

With this boom, luxury Sternwheeler Ships including the SS Aberdeen, the SS Okanagan, and the SS Sicamous were built. These ships would carry cargo and passengers all the way down the lake to Penticton with many stops along the way.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI): Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

A young moose that found its way between some bridge slats is back on its feet thanks to some Okanagan landscapers.

Video of the day: Mesmerizing eyes

It’s amazing how human the Golden Langur looks…

ALSO READ: Snow coming back to Kelowna

