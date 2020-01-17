(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: 100 year anniversary of the Volstead Act and the prohibition of alcohol

Your morning start for Friday, Jan. 17

It’s expected to warm up this weekend in the Okanagan with temperatures getting closer to returning to positive single digits, but the snow isn’t expected to let up just yet.

A warming adult drink is often called for after a long day of being out in the cold or shovelling driveways two to three times a day, but that was made difficult on this day in 1920.

Fun Fact of the day:

One hundred years ago, the U.S. established prohibition throughout the country with the Volstead Act.

It was the 18th Amendment to the Constitution which prohibited the production, sale and transport of “intoxicating liquors.” Alcohol product sales from Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean skyrocketed as a result of the U.S law as the smuggling of intoxicating beverages became a lucrative and illegal business.

The Volstead Act gave rise to bootleggers and gangs who fought for control of illegal liquor markets as the infamous Al Capone made his rise during prohibition.

Prohibition ended 13 years later on Dec. 5, 1933.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

It may be gradually warming up in Kelowna this weekend, but that didn’t phase this scientist who wanted to see how long it took to freeze some laundry.

