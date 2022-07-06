Membership woes: Kelowna’s Costco gas bar breaks down

The lines have been long, but worth it, since the Kelowna Costco gas bar opened at the end of last year.

With gas skyrocketing above 214.9 cents a litre for regular, those with a Costco card were able to pinch a few pennies as the gas bar price rang in a tad lower at 205.9 cents.

However, on Wednesday, those hoping for a deal were turned away.

The Costco gas bar broke down about 9 a.m.

Kelowna residents took to social media to complain as well as update each other on when they might be able to return for their Costco gas deal.

Costco employees tell Capital News repairs got underway as soon as possible and it reopened just before noon.

READ MORE: Hundreds line up for Costco’s grand opening in Kelowna

READ MORE: B.C. gas prices expected to drop below $2/litre mark: analyst

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Gas pricesKelowna