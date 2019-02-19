Lynx slinks across Penticton street in broad daylight

A Facebook users captures a lynx on camera near Penticton

Cruising down White Lake Road just outside Penticton, Michael Nikolic came across an usual sight.

A lynx was spotted sauntering down the road in broad daylight on Saturday.

Nikolic caught it all on camera, not wanting to spook the animal he filmed from his phone while inside his vehicle.

The lynx is seen causally walking down the road, then stopping and turning to look at Nikolic before dashing across the street and into the bush.

READ MORE: B.C. firefighters rescue bear cub stuck up a tree

Since posting the video on the weekend Nikolic has garnered more than 6,000 views on Facebook.

Kara Montague-Parachoniak commented on the post with her own lynx sight, this one at night. She posted a video of a lynx caught on camera in her yard.

Many were surprised to see the lynx in the daytime commenting, it was unusual but that they are known to the area.

READ MORE: Bobcat sighting in Kelowna

