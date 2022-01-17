Lumby society racing to outhouse

First Lumby Outhouse Races will raise funds for Monashee Trail Society

Lumby’s Monashee Trail Society is hosting the first Lumby Outhouse Races on Family Day Monday, Feb. 21, as a fundraiser for the organization. (Facebook photo)

Lumby’s Monashee Trail Society is giving families a chance to, er, wipe away the winter blahs in the village.

The society will host the first Lumby Outhouse Race on Family Day Monday, Feb. 21, at the West Salmon Trails in the village.

“This fundraiser is a family friendly, fun-filled afternoon of fast-paced racing over the snow using an outhouse as your racing chariot,” said the society in announcing the event on its Facebook page.

“Sign-up to race or come down to cheer on your favourite team.”

A maximum of 20 teams can participate so those interested are encouraged to register early. The cost is $40 for registration and all participants must be 18 years of age and older.

Register in advance by email to monasheetrailsocietybc@gmail.com. Last day for registration is Thursday, Feb. 17

Check-in for people registered for the race is 11 a.m. Feb. 21. The races will start at 12 p.m.

