Poppy Drive: Royal Canadian Legion member Marlene Ferguson helps Peggy Lucas with her poppy at the No Frills grocery story in Ponoka Oct. 25, the first day of the annual poppy campaign. Legion members will be at local stores and other venues until Nov. 10 selling poppies. Photo by Jordie Dwyer

Poppy Drive: Royal Canadian Legion member Marlene Ferguson helps Peggy Lucas with her poppy at the No Frills grocery story in Ponoka Oct. 25, the first day of the annual poppy campaign. Legion members will be at local stores and other venues until Nov. 10 selling poppies. Photo by Jordie Dwyer

Legion marks 100th anniversary of poppy symbol during campaign launch

Anna Guerin of France is credited with having first proposed the poppy as a symbol

Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon received the symbolic first poppy Monday as the Royal Canadian Legion launched this year’s annual national fundraising campaign for veterans ahead of Remembrance Day.

May Simon accepted the poppy from Legion dominion president Bruce Julian during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in which attendees noted that this year also marks the 100th anniversary of the poppy having been adopted as a symbol of remembrance.

Anna Guerin of France is credited with having first proposed the poppy as a symbol of the horrible costs and sacrifices of war in the aftermath of the First World War.

Guerin drew inspiration from In Flanders Fields, the moving poem written during the war by lieutenant-colonel John McCrae and which continues to be read at Remembrance Day ceremonies across Canada and other parts of the world each year.

The Great War Veterans’ Association of Canada officially adopted the poppy symbol in 1921, and the iconic flower has been worn in the weeks leading up to the annual ceremony ever since.

Donations collected during the fundraising campaign are used to support various Legion programs for veterans, including emergency food and shelter as well as bursaries, disaster relief and remembrance activities.

This year marks the second Remembrance Day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Legion has indicated it expects another year of smaller-than-usual crowds on Nov. 11.

Legion grand president Larry Murray nonetheless underscored the importance of Canadians paying respects to the sacrifices of those who fought and died defending the country and its values and principles.

“In the second pandemic year, remembrance reminds us that our nation has been through even more challenging times,” he said.

“Canadians persevered then, and we will now. Whether at war or during peace support operations, Canada’s veterans and fallen heroes alike can take comfort in our remembrance.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED:

Remembrance Day

Previous story
‘Squid Game’ causing fear on Canadian playgrounds

Just Posted

National Inquiry on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Chief Commissioner, Marion Buller pauses during an interview with The Canadian Press, in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday August 31, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Redefining Community’: Indigenous rights advocate to speak at UBCO webinar

Kelowna’s Vivian Schmeeckle (right) discusses shot options with skip Hannah Rempel as Comox Valley counterpart Keelie Duncan looks on during semifinal play Sunday, Oct. 24, at the 20th annual Rick Cotter Memorial Junior Spiel at the Vernon Curling Club. Rempel went on to win the championship. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Kelowna quartet rakes in Cotter cash

Langley RCMP volunteer Nicholas Manhas was handing out reflective tags to pedestrians and transit users last week on Fraser Highway. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Vernon drivers, pedestrians reminded to stay safe

Neuron Mobility unveiled its fleet of 250 e-scooters July 29, 2021, in the 2900 Plaza downtown. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
16-and-up rules stick for Vernon’s e-scooter fleet