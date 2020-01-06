Post Foods Canada and Tim Hortons have joined together to release Timbit cereal. (Post Foods Canada/Facebook)

Leave the resolutions behind, Tim Hortons releases Timbit cereal

Chocolate glazed and birthday cake flavours to hit grocery stores nationwide

If you thought your New Years’ resolutions were going well, wait until you see the new Timbit flavoured cereal that has been released.

Tim Hortons joined forces with Post Foods Canada to create a chocolate glazed and birthday cake cereal, which are Canada’s top two selling Timbits.

READ ALSO: Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters

“I know from my own experience how beloved Timbits are — based entirely on how quickly they disappear whenever someone brings a box into the office,” said David Bagozzi, vice president of marketing for Post Foods Canada, in a statement.

READ ALSO: Eating cereal, trimming nose hairs – it’s all illegal while driving

According to the statement, major grocery stores nationwide will begin carrying the cereal in the coming weeks. Currently, the Costco location in Greater Victoria has about 200 boxes of the birthday cake cereal in stock.

“The two-bite Timbits Canadians have loved since 1976 can now be enjoyed as an even more bite-sized treat with milk in cereal bowls,” said Samuel Heath, Tim Hortons’ head of retail, in the statement.


