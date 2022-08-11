Kelowna wieners know how to keep cool, they jump in the pool

A group of hot dogs kept cool at a pool party for dachshunds during one of the Okanagan’s hot summer days.

Emily Enoch started the Facebook group Kelowna Dachshund Club eight years ago so that her sausage dog Ruby could make some friends with short legs.

“It turns out, she hates it,” said Enoch.

Enoch is the organizer of the club’s annual “Dachshund pool pawty” but leaves her Ruby at home. Now a senior, Ruby prefers to spend her days sunbathing in the peace and quiet, away from the splashing of playful pups at the July 24, “pawty” in Coldstream.

There are 1,900 members in the Facebook club, with 40 people and their pups attending the “pawty”.

The dachshund parents organize events throughout the year and have regular meetups at dog parks in Kelowna.

Enoch said that some weiners like to splash and play while others prefer to chill pool-side and eat watermelon.

“It’s just a simple joy in life,” said Enoch.

