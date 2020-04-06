John Krasinski highlights some good news from around the world in his ‘Some Good News’ series. (YouTube)

Kelowna DJ gets shoutout from John Krasinski for ‘intellectual property heist’

DJ Stephen Keppler was accused and lauded for his appropriation of John Krasinski’s Some Good News

A Kelowna DJ earned both a nod and an accusation in John Krasinski’s most recent episode of Some Good News — a segment featuring positive headlines across the globe.

The Office star released the second episode of the show over the weekend. He began the show by providing examples of people “ripping him off.” First on the list was EZ Rock Kelowna DJ Stephen Keppler.

“In Okanagan, Canada @RadioKeppler anointed himself as my SGN my co-anchor without consulting a lawyer and he did a frustratingly good job,” Krasinski said of Keppler’s Good News Okanagan spot.

Keppler highlighted some good local news, including rising temperatures, free parking at Interior Health sites and the “cancellation” of April Fool’s day.

In a measure of goodwill to Krasinski, Keppler offered him a guest spot on the next episode of his show.

There’s no word yet on whether Krasinski has accepted the offer.

READ MORE: ‘The Office’ star John Krasinski offers Some Good News in trying times

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

#wereinthistogetherCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Morning Start: How much for the world’s most expensive musical instrument?

Just Posted

Kelowna DJ gets shoutout from John Krasinski for ‘intellectual property heist’

DJ Stephen Keppler was accused and lauded for his appropriation of John Krasinski’s Some Good News

Kelowna man arrested for driving alleged stolen vehicle

The incident occurred on April 2 just after 2:30 p.m.

West Kelowna firefighters knockdown RV fire

The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. on Ross Road in West Kelowna on April 6

QUIZ: How much do you know about the Kelowna Rockets?

This quiz challenges the knowledge of those who claim to be the biggest Rockets fans

Weekly roundup: COVID-19 outbreak at West Kelowna business, energy sector destroyed, 70-year-old man charged after shots fired

A look at the top stories of the week

As 240K apply for emergency benefit, Trudeau says aid coming for Canadians left behind

Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides $2,000 per month

Immune compromised, at risk Shuswap residents keeping their distance

Family of young heart transplant recipient, asthma sufferer share how they’re coping

COVID-19 world update: 1,000 cases hit U.S. military; Good news in Spain, Portugal

Comprehensive collection of coronavirus news from around the world

Wearing non-medical masks can stop spread of COVID-19 before symptoms start: Tam

Health officials had previously not recommended wearing them

No water for some North Okanagan residents amid maintenance

Interupption Tuesday from 8-3 for BX areas

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open this week

Bars, cannabis sector eligible for $40B credit program from government bank

Applicants must go through their own banks to access the program

Immunocompromised community call for more options to get groceries during COVID-19

One woman has decided to build a greenhouse to ensure she is able to access food throughout pandemic

Morning Start: Did you know potato chips cause more weight gain than any other food??

Your morning start for Monday, April 6

Most Read