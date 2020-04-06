Kelowna DJ gets shoutout from John Krasinski for ‘intellectual property heist’

DJ Stephen Keppler was accused and lauded for his appropriation of John Krasinski’s Some Good News

John Krasinski highlights some good news from around the world in his ‘Some Good News’ series. (YouTube)

A Kelowna DJ earned both a nod and an accusation in John Krasinski’s most recent episode of Some Good News — a segment featuring positive headlines across the globe.

The Office star released the second episode of the show over the weekend. He began the show by providing examples of people “ripping him off.” First on the list was EZ Rock Kelowna DJ Stephen Keppler.

“In Okanagan, Canada @RadioKeppler anointed himself as my SGN my co-anchor without consulting a lawyer and he did a frustratingly good job,” Krasinski said of Keppler’s Good News Okanagan spot.

Keppler highlighted some good local news, including rising temperatures, free parking at Interior Health sites and the “cancellation” of April Fool’s day.

In a measure of goodwill to Krasinski, Keppler offered him a guest spot on the next episode of his show.

There’s no word yet on whether Krasinski has accepted the offer.

Hey @johnkrasinski sorry for being better than you, but would you mind being a guest on this weeks episode of #GoodNewsOkanagan @somegoodnews https://t.co/WzYQcjzhPp — Keppler (@RadioKeppler) April 6, 2020

