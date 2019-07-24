It’s National Tequila Day! 5 things you can do to celebrate

July 24 is known as National Tequila Day in Canada

Tequila. You either enjoy the extract of the blue agave plant or you’re lying.

Or maybe, you really don’t like tequila. Some people have their reasons—and good ones at that.

But regardless of your palette, this is a celebration and your friends say you really don’t have a choice. So we’re here to lay down some options for you to participate in the festivities and to enjoy the drink responsibly.

READ MORE: 10 things that 80s movies taught you

READ MORE: Wake up, wake up! Lightning and thunderstorm rattles Okanagan Valley

  • Share your tequila transgressions… if you dare.

  • Appreciate the process. Agave plants have to be maintained while the tequila ages as it ages in the plant, not in barrels.

  • Mix it up! Try some mezcal. Careful though, all tequilas are mezcals, but not all mezcals are tequilas.

  • These seven-second margaritas will keep you and your friends happy for… minutes.

  • Watch this… again… and again.

