Betty White would have turned 100 on Jan. 17, 2021. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Betty White would have turned 100 on Jan. 17, 2021. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

It’s Betty White’s birthday, will you donate to a B.C. animal cause?

#BettyWhiteChallenge encourages donations for animal welfare on her 100th birthday

The BC SPCA is among animal organizations reaping the rewards of Betty White’s legacy of caring for animals.

A television mainstay for more than 60 years, Betty White died Dec. 31, 2021.

In honour of the late television icon’s prolific love for animals, the online #BettyWhiteChallenge inspired people to donate to an animal welfare organization on what would have been her 100th birthday, Jan. 17.

RELATED: #BettyWhiteChallenge floods internet as late icon’s 100th birthday approaches

“Betty loved all animals. She was an advocate, a donor, an ambassador, a guardian and so much more. The world has lost a treasure of a person, with each of us having our own favourite character or memory of her,” the BC SPCA wrote in a letter to subscribers.

“We are blown away that even in her passing, people are coming together to honour something that would make her so happy.”

While it may be near impossible to track the impact the Golden Girl has on animal welfare around the world, a BC SPCA fundraising page dedicated to the #BettyWhiteChallenge teetered at its $25,000 goal by mid-morning on Jan. 17.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

animal welfareBCSPCA

Previous story
Cold case team shines new light on betrayal of Anne Frank

Just Posted

Dogs were carefree today, while their owners are concerned about a body that was found at the Glenmore dog park yesterday (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)
Discovery of body at Kelowna park terrifies dog owners

Pixabay photo
UPDATE: Emergency repair puts Vernon under water quality advisory

Kidston Elementary School
Vernon, Coldstream, Armstrong schools reporting COVID-19 exposures

The Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 has received $250,000 from the province’s Community Gaming Grants program to assist with the goal of constructing a boathouse/training centre on Shuswap Lake. The groups is among five successful applicants for funding from the Shuswap and North Okanagan. (File photo)
Gaming funds a win-win for North Okanagan-Shuswap projects