Boo the bear wakes from his winter nap. (Instagram)

Boo the bear wakes from his winter nap. (Instagram)

Golden’s boy Boo boogies out of bed

Boo the Bear woke from his winter nap at the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort bear refuge

The first day of spring isn’t officially until March 20, but for residents of Golden warmer days are ahead thanks to a signal from a famous local.

Boo the Bear woke from his slumber on March 12. The grizzly, located at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort bear refuge waddled out of his den to stretch and look for food. According to the bear refuge, Boo went down for his winter’s nap in December and only stirred once in January after a warm stretch across the region.

According to the refuge, bears go into a state of torpor, not true hibernation, and it is common for animals to wake up in the den, and even sometimes leave the den if temperatures are higher than usual and the snowpack is low.

The bear refuge captured a video of Boo, taking a look around, and posted it to Instagram, which garnered more than 1,200 likes in just under 24 hours.

Boo is also a social media icon, with more than 7,000 followers on Instagram. Many of Boo’s fans were excited to see he was awake, wishing him a “good morning” and “good day”.

The refuge says the 20-year-old bear is awake for the rest of the season now, which is a good indication spring is on its way.

READ MORE: Boo the bear bumbles out of bed near Golden

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsGoldenWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Treasure seekers scour British Columbia for pot of ‘gold’
Next story
PODCAST: Exploring high-performance home trends and associated benefits

Just Posted

Kelowna staff is working on a code of conduct for council consideration. (Black Press file photo)
Code of conduct coming for Kelowna council

Kelowna Springs Golf Club lands are currently designated for future industrial use under the 2040 Official Community Plam. (Photo/Facebook)
Development group asking for time for future of Kelowna golf course

A collision at Benvoulin and Springfield roads is slowing traffic. (Photo/Jordy Cunningham)
Crash at Benvoulin and Springfield in Kelowna

Kelowna Rockets captain Gabriel Szturc was named the WHL Player of the Week. (@Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)
Kelowna Rockets captain named WHL Player of the Week

Pop-up banner image