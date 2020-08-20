Wallet found with $2,000 in cash in New Westminster in August 2020. (New Westminster Police handout)

‘George Costanza wallet’ with $2K cash inside found in New Westminster

Happy ending for owner after Good Samaritan finds lost wallet filled with tons of cash

What would you do if you found a wallet exploding with cash on the street?

For one Good Samaritan in New Westminster, the answer was simple: take it to the local police detachment and hope the rightful owner can be found.

According to police, the “very honest” resident was walking near Eighth and Carnarvon streets recently when he discovered a wallet with $2,290 in cash inside.

“It was a true George Costanza wallet,” said Const. Greg Keall. “It had so much cash and cards inside it didn’t fold shut.”

George Costanza, a notable character in the American television sitcom Seinfeld, was known for carrying a nearly-exploding wallet.

Police said the owner of the wallet was found, who had lost it while heading to the bank to deposit the thousands of dollars in cash.

“Unfortunately in policing we often deal with the negative aspects of human behaviour” stated Deputy Chief Const. Paul Hyland.

“It is always great to get a file like this that reminds us how amazing people can be, especially during a time when so many are negatively affected by the COVID pandemic.”

