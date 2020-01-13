GALLERY: Moose take snow stroll in North Okanagan

The snow may have vehicles and pedestrians slipping and sliding, but we’re not the only ones struggling with the massive winter dump.
Two moose were spotted in the thigh-high snow piles in Grindrod.
Grindrod resident Tyler Mumford posted photographs of two moose in the fluffy snow Sunday in the Happens in Enderby Facebook group.
“Sure gives a really good idea on how deep the snow is,” one person commented.
“I’ve never seen a moose in all my 30 years of living out there,” another said. “Nice to see they’re around.”
