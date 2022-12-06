A kitten crawled inside the engine compartment of a firetruck at a crash Nov. 27 and was discovered back at the firehall. (City of Vernon photo)

A kitten crawled inside the engine compartment of a firetruck at a crash Nov. 27 and was discovered back at the firehall. (City of Vernon photo)

Firetruck-riding Vernon cat up for adoption soon

Feline fine after fur-raising ride in engine compartment

A kitten that hitched a ride from firefighters from a crash last month could be looking for a new home.

Vernon firefighters discovered the cat back at the firehall Nov. 27 after attending a vehicle incident. The feline was OK, but taken to a local veterinary clinic to be looked over.

READ MORE: Feline fine after fur-raising ride on Vernon firetruck

The cat is still at the clinic and doing well, but no owners have been found yet for the black cat. Therefore the cat could be up for adoption soon.

“It’s expected the cat will eventually go to another organization, such as the SPCA,” said Christy Poirier, City of Vernon’s communications manager.

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP release updated photo of missing man

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CatsfirefightersVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Resort featuring Canada’s largest natural hot springs pool – here in B.C. – up for sale

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
Kamloops mayor recuses himself from entire council meeting citing conflict of interest

Rotary Club of Okanagan-Mission gave Kelowna Stands with Ukraine a cheque for $6,800 to buy generators for Ukraine. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Okanagan-Mission Rotary donation to buy 12 generators for Ukrainians without power

The West Kelowna Warriors pose for a photo after beating the Vernon Vipers on Teddy Bear Toss night at Royal LePage Place. (West Kelowna Warriors/Tami Quan Photography)
West Kelowna Warriors donating bears to seniors, kids

For the 21st year in a row, the city has received recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association. (Black Press file photo)
City of Kelowna staff awarded for being best at budgeting