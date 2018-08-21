Filmmaker captures the smoke that enveloped the Shuswap

Check out this video of the haze that blanketed Salmon Arm

A Salmon Arm based filmmaker has captured the difference a week makes in the Shuswap during wildfire season.

Stephen Ingle just happened to have his camera and drone with him when the smoke rolled into Salmon Arm on Aug. 18.

From sprawling Shuswap lake views, to high above the city Ingle managed to capture it all for a short video.

RELATED: Chance of showers may not be enough to rid Okanagan of smoke

“No colour alterations were made in this short video of the smoke thick enough to block out the sun,” he wrote on Facebook.

Most of the province has been dealing with thick smoke taking over their towns and cities, as more than 600 wildfires rage across B.C.

RELATED: B.C. woman promoting 'orange glow' campaign to support firefighters

Ingle is calling out on others to also pick up their cameras and cell phones to snap photos or video of this smoky situation we are stuck in.

“I would love to see some interesting photos,” he posted.

