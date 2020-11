An Okanagan man caught the action on video

A driver recently happened upon a rare sight while travelling along Highway 97 near Peachland.

Two bucks duking it spilled out onto the highway right in front of Stephen James Köenig’s vehicle.

In his video, Köenig said the animals were sparring “ironically” at Antlers Beach.

After about a minute of sparring, both bucks ran off.

Sparring is common during this time, which is thought to strengthen social bonds between bucks. Sparring also establishes dominance and a local hierarchy.

READ: Okanagan hunters get close look at curious mountain goat

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Follow me on Twitter

Wildlife