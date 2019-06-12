Drunk on a plane, peeing in a vacation rental pool: Top no-nos for Canadian travellers

Expedia survey lays out the dos and don’ts of travelling

Would you ask a smelly passenger sitting next to you on an airplane to move?

You’d be in good company, according to a survey released Wednesday by Expedia.

Just over half of the respondents said they would – politely – ask a flight attendant to be reseated if the passenger next to them smelt “extremely bad.”

However, it was the drunk passenger who got the worst ratings from those surveyed.

A full 39 per cent said drunk passengers were their biggest concern, compared to 38 per cent who said seat grabbers and kickers were the worst passengers.

Sick and smelly passengers were considered the biggest annoyance by 34 per cent of survey respondents and inattentive parents came in last at 31 per cent.

But the issues didn’t end on the plane. When asked, 77 per cent said peeing in a vacation rental’s pool was not okay, while 77 per cent felt like going through their host’s personal belongings was an invasion of privacy.

About 20 per cent of travellers welcomed a fully stocked fridge and an in-person introduction to the sights around the rental.

