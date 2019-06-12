(Unsplash)

Drunk on a plane, peeing in a vacation rental pool: Top no-nos for Canadian travellers

Expedia survey lays out the dos and don’ts of travelling

Would you ask a smelly passenger sitting next to you on an airplane to move?

You’d be in good company, according to a survey released Wednesday by Expedia.

Just over half of the respondents said they would – politely – ask a flight attendant to be reseated if the passenger next to them smelt “extremely bad.”

However, it was the drunk passenger who got the worst ratings from those surveyed.

A full 39 per cent said drunk passengers were their biggest concern, compared to 38 per cent who said seat grabbers and kickers were the worst passengers.

Sick and smelly passengers were considered the biggest annoyance by 34 per cent of survey respondents and inattentive parents came in last at 31 per cent.

But the issues didn’t end on the plane. When asked, 77 per cent said peeing in a vacation rental’s pool was not okay, while 77 per cent felt like going through their host’s personal belongings was an invasion of privacy.

About 20 per cent of travellers welcomed a fully stocked fridge and an in-person introduction to the sights around the rental.

ALSO READ: B.C. woman gets refund for Cuba trip, but goes anyway and now has to pay

ALSO READ: B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian man who stalked Kendall Jenner, swam in her pool deported to Ontario
Next story
‘Toe-nation’ eagerly received for Yukon’s Sourtoe Cocktail

Just Posted

Okanagan College graduate is preparing to bike across America

Nick Pelletier will travel coast to coast to raise money for a non-profit

Pre-season set for Kelowna Rockets

The Rockets begin the 2019-2020 with a six-game pre-season

Motorcycle, car collide on Dilworth Road

The motorist said there was no crash

With schedule release, UBC Okanagan volleyball teams get peak at 2019 challenges

The Canada West season starts in October

Incident at Kelowna International Airport

Airport communications advisor said it’s “business as usual” and airport operations weren’t affected

‘Eat vegetables’ among advice given from ages 4 to 90 in B.C. students’ video

‘Character Matters’ project produced by Grade 6 students in Abbotsford

Fifty-one out of work as Sicamous’ Waterway Houseboats shuts down

Cost of flood repairs blamed as company enters receivership, vacations booked now cancelled.

B.C. rose named The Divine Miss M in honour of Bette Midler

Rose breeder Brad Jalbert of Select Roses in Langley is being recognized in New York

One new wildfire, two blazes held in Kamloops Fire Centre

Fire breaks out near Revelstoke and Highway 1

Tuesday temperatures smash seven records across B.C.

Victoria weather smashes 120-year-old temperature record

South Okanagan RCMP chase caught on dash cam

RCMP chase in the Penticton Indian Bad community caught on camera

Drunk on a plane, peeing in a vacation rental pool: Top no-nos for Canadian travellers

Expedia survey lays out the dos and don’ts of travelling

B.C. lumber layoffs aim to stop falling wood products prices

Production cut as North American stud price dips below $300

Potential witnesses sought in Okanagan physiotherapist’s sexual assault case

Stephen Witvoet, a pysiotherapist in Vernon since 2005, is facing trial on two counts of sexual assault

Most Read