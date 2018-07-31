Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

It might be scorching hot outside, but it’s the Dog Days of Summer indoors this week at the Vancouver International Airport.

Close to 20 hardworking pups are pulling some extra shifts as the airport highlights all of the different roles these helpful canines play.

“The work these dogs do to keep the terminal and the community safe and also keep travellers calm and happy is immeasurable,” said Reg Crake, the director of customer care.

The airport is marking one year since the launch of its LASI – Less Airport Stress Initiative – that aims to keep travellers moving smoothly through YVR, especially in the busy summer months.

“This program saw us partner with St. John’s Ambulance to have their therapy dogs at YVR to help ease the anxiety of travellers,” Crake said. “This program’s been a huge success.”

This week, the hardworking dogs will be pulling double time as they roam the terminals from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Crake said, helping to soothe the more than 90,000 passengers flying in and out of YVR each day this summer.

Photos courtesy Vancouver Airport Authority

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alex Trebek can see life without ‘Jeopardy’

Just Posted

Update: Ash falls in Okanagan as Similkameen fire grows

Drivers from Penticton to Vernon are reporting a layer of ash on their vehicles.

Thunderstorms expected in Kelowna

According to Environment Canada, thunderstorms are predicted for July 31

Members of Lake Country council have yet to announce if they’re seeking re-election

Council is divided on who will run for the next civic election

NHL all-stars replace West Kelowna boy’s stolen jersey

The jersey was stolen from his mom’s car

Election packages available for Lake Country candidates

Packages are available for those who wish to run in the next municipal election

Update: 481 properties in Cawston/Keremeos area on evac alert as Snowy Mountain fire rages

As of Tuesday, July 31, the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 3,050 hectares in size

Update: Okanagan Mountain Park fire still out of control

The Goode’s Creek wildfire remains out of control and is still pegged at 1,370 hectares.

Update: Rappel crew lands to attack Mount Bastion fire near Salmon Arm

Smoke can be seen from the southwest side of the mountain

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

The Peach in Penticton wants to track down rioters who rolled the concession into Okanagan Lake

95-year-old B.C. resident shoos bear out of her kitchen – twice!

Juvenile black bear no match for spry senior

Convicted offenders in B.C. 3x more likely to die without methadone: study

Chances of continuing treatment could increase dramatically with support for housing, employment

Only a ‘lunatic’ would text and drive: BC Children’s Hospital

Doctor urges teens to put their phones away when behind the wheel

Most Read