(Black Press Media files)

Do you talk to your spouse about money? 42% of Canadians don’t, poll suggests

Politics, sex, religion top list of taboo subjects for Canadians

What topics do you find taboo? If you’re like most Canadians, it’s politics, sex, money and religion.

That’s according to the Discomfort Index, a poll from FP Canada released Tuesday. In it, polling company Leger asked 1,526 Canadians how they felt about a range of stereotypically taboo subjects.

The poll suggests 26 per cent of Canadians are either very or somewhat uncomfortable talking about politics, with older Canadians the most reticent. Religion, sex and relationships were tied for the second most taboo subject with 24 per cent of Canadians not wanting to talk about any of those issues.

Money was next of the list of taboo topics with 23 per cent feeling uncomfortable about it and money rounded out the top five with just 12 per cent of Canadians not liking to talk about it.

The poll broke down the results by gender and found that women are more likely than men to find politics and religion awkward to talk about, while both were equally matched in disliking discussing sex, relationships and health issues.

The poll found that better-off Canadians were more likely to talk money than poorer ones. Pollsters found that 16 per cent of those making $40,000 or less a year didn’t talk about money at all, compared to just nine per cent of the general population.

Income even affected how much people spoke to their spouses about money, with 39 per cent of those who earned $40,000 or less discussing the topic with their partners, compared to 72 per cent of Canadians making $80,000 or more. In total, 58 per cent of Canadians said they would talk to their spouse about money matters.

ALSO READ: Burger King breaks the mould with new advertising campaign

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Poll

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Royals, Elvis, Captain Cook: Hundreds of wax figures find new life in B.C. man’s home

Just Posted

BREAKING: Surrey man pleads guilty on first day of West Kelowna murder trial

Tejwant Danjou is charged with second-degree murder in the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu

Kelowna karate athletes bring home gold at 2020 BC Winter Games

Eight Kelowna-based athletes won gold medals last week

Kelowna council denies proposed provincial pot shop

The shop was proposed within 500 metres of an already approved location

Kelowna mayor to request RCMP’s ‘unfounded’ sexual assault report

RCMP said the report was completed over a month ago but have yet to release it or make a statement

Criminality not suspected in Ellison trailer fire death

The body was discovered after crews responded to reports of a house fire

VIDEO: Feds warned agricultural sector near ‘tipping point’ due to blockades

Canadian Federation of Agriculture points to lack of propane and feed due to Coastal GasLink dispute

Do you talk to your spouse about money? 42% of Canadians don’t, poll suggests

Politics, sex, religion top list of taboo subjects for Canadians

PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines

Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say

IHOP to host seventh annual National Pancake Day

IHOP will be offering free short-stack pancakes in support of BC Children’s Hospital on Tuesday

Financial expert to help South Okanagan school board with substantial deficit

The board of trustees for School District 67 will hire outside help to deal with budget concerns

Trout ‘doing quite well’ at Kootenay hatchery after otters, who ate 150 fish, relocated

River otters had been pillaging a moat outside the facility for months, gobbling up about 150 trout

Okanagan animal sanctuary seeks to fit frostbitten baby goat with prosthetic leg

Fundraiser started to help Zuri, newest resident of Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary

Chase rail blockade resumes after four-day truce

Protest held in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation regarding RCMP, LNG pipeline

UPDATE: Two killed in fiery collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The Trans Canada Highway was closed for four hours

Most Read