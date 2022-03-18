Classic Aero chocolate bar gets B.C.-flavoured Nanaimo bar twist

Nestlé Aero Nanaimo chocolate bars and chocolate truffles are now available on store shelves. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

The chocolate bar with the bubbles has now got Nanaimo bar flavour mixed in.

Nestlé’s Aero bar recently introduced its newest ‘Nanaimo’ flavour, and the truffles and chocoloate bars can now be found locally on store shelves.

“We felt combining Aero with Nanaimo bar was a winning formula to get people excited about,” noted a statement from Nestlé Canada. “The flavours are indulgent and complementary, and our bubbles with a rich truffle layer delivers a creaminess similar to the Nanaimo bar.”

The Aero Truffle Nanaimo, made in Canada, joins Nestlé’s line of Aero Truffle flavours that also includes chocolate mousse, tiramisu, and black forest.

The News Bulletin asked if Nanaimo bar connoisseurs will like the Aero Truffle Nanaimo.

“Nothing can replace the homemade Nanaimo bars treats our families used to prepare for us,” the company said. “Our homage to the classically Canadian flavour is a fun bubbly twist that our team of chocolate experts spent months perfecting. And while we would never be bold enough to claim it’s better than what your parents used to make, we think we’ve made Canada proud.”

Our favourite co-worker found these at Save-On-Foods and Shoppers Drug Mart at Country Club Centre… https://t.co/6VFSDuOyZA #Nanaimo pic.twitter.com/UCERNyxvm6 — Beefs & Bouquets (@BeefsBouquets) March 17, 2022

