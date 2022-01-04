Chip Wilson’s pad, a Rock House and an island: Here are the most expensive homes in B.C.

Chip Wilson’s Point Grey home clocked in as the highest valued in the province for yet another year. (Google Maps) Privately owned James Island again topped the list of South Vancouver Island’s highest assessed properties, according to data from BC Assessment for 2022 reflecting market value as of July 1, 2021. Its value stood at $54.7 million. (Sotheby’s International Realty photo) 4358 Hobson Road in Kelowna topped the list as the most valued home in the Thompson Okanagan region for 2022, according to BC Assessment. (Contributed) The 1251 Lake Drive, Windermere, property is the most valuable in the Kootenay Columbia region for 2022, according to BC Assessment. (Google Maps) This 30,000 sq. ft. log mansion with 10 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms on the shores of Moberly Lake is said to be one of the largest log structures in the world. (Google Maps)

BC Assessment released their list of the highest valued homes in the province Tuesday (Jan. 4) and there are some gems. Whether you enjoy the urban mansion belonging to Lululemon’s founder or a lake front property elsewhere in the province, there’s something for everyone here. Everyone who’s a multimillionaire, anyway.

1. 3085 Point Grey Road, Vancouver

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s Point Grey pad has topped the most expensive properties list in B.C. for several years now and it remains in the top spot at a cool $73.1 million with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

2. James Island

That’s right, for a whopping $64.6 million, you too can own an island. That is, if billionaire Craig McCaw, who purchased the Gulf Island for $19 million in 1994, wants to sell the most expensive property in the Vancouver Island region. According to the Discovery Land Company, the private 790-acre island , the property will be developed to include an 18-hole golf course, treetop aerial course, salmon fishing and whale watching expeditions and become one of the “most enchanting and secluded communities in the world.”

3. 4358 Hobson Road, Kelowna

Dropping down to no. 296 on the list of B.C.’s most valuable homes, we get to the $14 million Kelowna Rock House at 4358 Hobson Road. Sitting on the Okanagan Lake waterfront, it’s easy to see why this compound tops the list of expensive homes in the Thompson Okanagan region.

4. 1251 Lake Drive, Windermere

The priciest property in the Kootenay Columbia region doesn’t even crack the top 500 in B.C. but given its location situated on the shores of Windermere Lake, it’s still a pretty nice pad with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

5. 6653 Lakeshore Drive, Moberly Lake

Coming in as the most expensive home in northern B.C. at $3.8 million, this lakefront property on the shores of Moberly Lake is a pretty sweet spot in the Peace region. The 30,000 square foot log mansion with 10 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms is said to be one of the largest log structures in the world.

READ MORE: B.C. home values increase by 22% for 2022, biggest changes in single-family houses

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Real estate