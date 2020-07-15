Fitness equipment to be auctioned in a photo posted to ableauctions.ca.

Cardio equipment from ‘major gym franchise’ in B.C. to be auctioned online

Online-only auction planned July 23

Fitness equipment from “a major gym franchise” will be auctioned online from a warehouse in Surrey this week.

Bids for close to 300 cardio machines will be sought for an online-only auction held at the Newton location of Able Auctions, 13557 77th Ave., on Thursday (July 23) at 9:30 a.m. Details are posted at ableauctions.ca.

The commercial-grade equipment is from closed locations of Steve Nash Fitness World, Able Auctions president Jeremy Dodd confirmed.

Under new ownership, the fitness company is being restructured.

“There are somewhere between 250 and 300 pieces of equipment (for auction),” Dodd said. “Right now it’s all cardio. Strength (equipment) is going to come but not quite yet. There are different owners of the equipment, different leasing companies that owned all this.

“I’ve never seen this much (equipment) like this before, it’s an awful lot,” Dodd added.

During the pandemic, Able Auctions encourages people to bid and make payments online.

“It’s gone really smoothly,” Dodd said. “It’s definitely a buyer’s market, you know, so there are good buys right now. As far as the process goes, it’s quite seamless and smooth doing it this way. People sign up and register ahead of time, we get going at usually 9:30 in the morning on a given day, and we go through the items one at a time and sell it all off – just like a live auction but with no auctioneer.”

(Story continues below)

Meantime, the company’s Langley location is where dozens of animatronic dinosaurs will be auctioned. On Aug. 6, Able Auctions will be selling off more than 50 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, along with hundreds of fossils, more animatronic equipment, lighting, and speakers.

The animatronic dinosaurs include famous species such as Tyrannosaurus rex, Triceratops, and velociraptors, but also more obscure species, such as ouranosaurus, kentrosaurus, dilophosaurus, amargasaurus and a flying pterosaur, which was related to dinosaurs but part of a different lineage.

A display of all the items is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with masks mandatory, at Able Auctions’ Langley location, 19757 92A Ave.

with a file from Matthew Claxton

Fitness

