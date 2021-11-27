‘Canada loves you back’: Ryan Reynolds honoured with Governor General’s Award

Ryan Reynolds reacts to a five minute video and song by Steven Page honouring his contributions to Canada. (Ryan Reynolds/Twitter).

One of Canada’s “top three” Ryans — Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds — was honoured with a Governor General’s Award and a custom song from former Bare Naked Ladies frontman Steven Page.

“I’m glad I don’t have to be dead to experience something like this. I’m so beyond touched right now. I recommend making a list of people you appreciate, then immediately telling them,” Reynolds said in a Tweet.

Last night, Canada honoured me with a Governor General's Award and this video. I'm not crying. It's just maple syrup. @stevenpage is a friend and legend for wasting this amazing song on me. Thank you to Her Excellency, @GGCanada, Mary Simon. #GGAwards @CanadasNAC I'm a wreck. pic.twitter.com/0ALteFw2QN — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 27, 2021

Reynolds was honoured with the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for work of extraordinary nature and significance. He is one of Canada’s most recognizable Hollywood stars and has been lauded for his charitable efforts off-screen equally as much as he’s beloved for his on-screen performances.

Several charities that have been assisted by Reynolds took part in the five-minute video that accompanies Page’s serenade. Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively have donated $500,000 to Covenant House in Vancouver and Toronto to assist homeless youth, $1 million to Food Banks Canada and Feeding America. Reynolds has also donated to organizations like Pacific Wild, SickKids Foundation, the Michael J. Fox Foundation among countless others.

A day before sharing the video on his Twitter, Reynolds announced that he and Lively were donating to the Canadian Red Cross to assist in recovery efforts from the floods and mudslides that have devastated B.C. The Canadian Red Cross is currently tripling donations that are made for flood relief efforts.

