Canada is one of the best countries for millennials to live and work, according to a recent index published by an international recruitment company.

Silver Swan Recruitment found that Canada is the second best place in the world for millennials to settle down when it came to the unemployment rate, average salary, rent costs, entertainment and start-up successes.

Germany was the only country that scored better than Canada, while New Zealand, Australia and Sweden all tied for second.

“There are a number of different reasons why people leave their home country to go and work elsewhere, whether that’s for better opportunities, better weather or just a change of pace in their daily 9 to 5,” states the report.

Canada among the top countries for millennials to live and work: survey

