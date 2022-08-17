(Instagram/downtownkelowna)

Bumper-to-bumper on Bernard for new car show in Kelowna

Downtown Kelowna’s Show N’ Shine coming this weekend

Bernard Avenue may be closed to vehicle traffic for the summer, but dozens of cars new and old will be on display this Saturday (Aug. 20).

The Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) is hosting its first-ever ‘Show N’ Shine on Bernard’ from 11a.m. to 4p.m. between The Sails and St. Paul Street. More than 50 cars will be on display, along with street vendors and sidewalk displays set up by local businesses.

It is a free and family-friendly event.

“Adding Show N Shine on Bernard to our August activities is a fabulous new event for Downtown,” said Mark Burley, executive director of the DKA. “With Meet me On Bernard in operation for the summer, August needed something fresh and new. Adding classic performance vehicles, hot rods, and classic cars to Bernard Avenue for a day will add to the vibrancy of Meet me On Bernard and Downtown Kelowna.”

For more interactive fun, voting will be on all day for Best Import, Best Domestic, and Best Overall. Each car will have a unique QR code that can be scanned to cast a vote.

Each vote will count as one entry into a contest for three prize packs at the end of the day, filled with items from downtown businesses.

Registration to have your vehicle displayed in the show is already at full capacity.

