Boo the bear peaks out of his den. (khgrizzlybearrefuge/ Instagram)

Boo the bear bumbles out of bed near Golden

Warm temperartures brought the grizzly out of his den

He stumbled out of his slumber as warm temperatures tricked the big boy Boo into waking up.

The grizzly, located at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort bear refuge, headed down for his long winter’s nap in December. However, on Jan.14 the internet sensation emerged from his den for a look around.

According to the refuge, bears go into a state of torpor, not true hibernation, and it is common for animals to wake up in the den, and even sometimes leave the den if temperatures are higher than usual and snowpack is low, which is the case for this January so far.

But, don’t panic. Boo won’t be a grumpy bear, as he will be headed back to bed soon.

“Don’t assume everyone’s having a full sleep! South-facing slopes especially are favourite denning areas for grizzlies in the region. Don’t be surprised if you see some tracks out there,” stated the bear refuge on Instagram.

The social media post about Boo’s early rise garnered a lot of attention from the grizzly’s fans, prompting many comments, from, “silly bear” to “go back to bed, mister”.

