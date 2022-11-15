Boo, Golden’s big boy bear hits the scale before he hits the pillow

Big boy Boo has had his official weigh-in at the Kicking Horse Grizzly Bear Refuge before his winter nap.

Fans of the grizzly were invited to guess Boo’s weight with winners being announced on Nov. 10. Each year the bear refuge encourages Boo fans to guess his weight after he has finished bulking up before his winter rest.

This year Boo weighed in at 832 pounds, just one pound off the guess of the first-place winner of 831 pounds by Instagram user @rockiesoutdoors. In second place was @gallucci.art, who guessed 828 pounds and in third place was @shystads, with 837 pounds.

However, this isn’t Boo’s heaviest weight – according to the bear refuge, the big guy once tipped the scale at 889 pounds.

Boo is still up and at it on the bear refuge, preparing his bedding for his long laydown. It has been very cold at the refuge recently and reached -21 C on Nov. 9 overnight.

Despite Boo’s bedtime on the horizon, the bear refuge will post updates on how he is doing throughout the winter.

