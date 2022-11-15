Golden resident Aaron McCartney took this photo of Boo.

Golden resident Aaron McCartney took this photo of Boo.

Boo, Golden’s big boy bear hits the scale before he hits the pillow

Boo was weighed at the Kicking Horse Grizzly Bear Refuge

Big boy Boo has had his official weigh-in at the Kicking Horse Grizzly Bear Refuge before his winter nap.

Fans of the grizzly were invited to guess Boo’s weight with winners being announced on Nov. 10. Each year the bear refuge encourages Boo fans to guess his weight after he has finished bulking up before his winter rest.

This year Boo weighed in at 832 pounds, just one pound off the guess of the first-place winner of 831 pounds by Instagram user @rockiesoutdoors. In second place was @gallucci.art, who guessed 828 pounds and in third place was @shystads, with 837 pounds.

However, this isn’t Boo’s heaviest weight – according to the bear refuge, the big guy once tipped the scale at 889 pounds.

Boo is still up and at it on the bear refuge, preparing his bedding for his long laydown. It has been very cold at the refuge recently and reached -21 C on Nov. 9 overnight.

Despite Boo’s bedtime on the horizon, the bear refuge will post updates on how he is doing throughout the winter.

READ MORE: There is something new and shiny inside Golden’s Mount 7 Rec Plex

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsGoldenWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Real-time reno: Deficiency walkthrough
Next story
The Earth’s population is set to reach 8 billion people today

Just Posted

ambulance
‘When people call 911 they expect help’: Okanagan MLAs demand solutions to ambulance reduction

Lake Life Lottery winner Allen Davenport behind the wheel of his new 2022 Mustang convertible. (Photo/KGH Foundation)
Kelowna hospital employee wins convertible, vacation in Lake Life Lottery

Pixabay image
One bedroom rent in Kelowna almost at $2,000 monthly

On-street parking in downtown Kelowna will be free on Saturdays in December. (Black Press file photo)
Kelowna council approves free parking on Saturdays for holiday shopping