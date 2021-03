The images are of Bald Eagles feeding.

The Bald Eagles were spotted on China Creek Road in Princeton, Tuesday March 2. (Photo: John Moody)

There was an apparent disagreement about which Eagle should have first dibs on a deer. It appeared to have been killed the previous night, likely by a cougar or coyote. (Photo: John Moody)

To the victor went the spoils. (Photo: John Moody)