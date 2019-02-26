In this photo provide by the Tierpark in Berlin, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, shows the female ice bear Tonya with her nameless cub. The young female ice bear was born on Dec. 1, 2018 at the Tierpark zoo in the German capital. (Tierpark Berlin via AP)

Berlin’s polar bear cub growing fast, public debut soon

The bear was born Dec. 1 and weighed 8.5 kilograms at her first checkup

Berlin’s Tierpark zoo says its polar bear cub is almost ready to be introduced to visitors.

The zoo on Tuesday released new photos of the as-yet-unnamed female cub and her mother, Tonja. The bear was born Dec. 1 and weighed 8.5 kilograms (18.7 pounds) by the time of her first medical checkup nearly two weeks ago.

Zoo director Andreas Knieriem says that keepers are very satisfied with the cub’s development and Tonja is a good mother. Mother and daughter will probably make their first appearance in the bears’ outside enclosure — and see visitors for the first time — in mid-March.

The Tierpark has the same management as Berlin’s other zoo, which was home a decade ago to celebrity polar bear Knut.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pink Shirt Day a reminder to ‘T.H.I.N.K.’ before posting on social media

Just Posted

Okanagan Shuswap weather: Get ready to load up on Vitamin D

The sun will be out today. It’s still cold, but sunny.

Okanagan woman free from breast implants

Dana Klassen has been living as a prisoner in her own body is now free

Kelowna couple helps save dogs from being slaughtered for meat

The VanRyswyks have helped save 8 dogs from the dog meat industry in South Korea

Artist and West Kelowna veterinary hospital donate to charity

The proceeds of a painting sold were donated to charity

Teresa May talent agency opens with a bang

The agency filled a room full of film industry experts for the event

Berlin’s polar bear cub growing fast, public debut soon

The bear was born Dec. 1 and weighed 8.5 kilograms at her first checkup

NDP leader Singh promises action on affordable housing after winning byelection

Leader will now have a seat in parliament

Ariana Grande to play Manchester, 2 years after arena bomb

Organizers say Grande will be a headliner at the Manchester Pride Live event on Aug. 25

Senior Australian cardinal convicted of molesting 2 choirboys

Cardinal George Pell was Pope Francis’ top financial adviser and the Vatican’s economy minister

Cohen expected to claim lying, racism and cheating by Trump

Trump’s former personal ‘fixer’ begins three days of congressional appearances on Tuesday

Markstrom posts 1st shutout of season as Canucks blank Ducks 4-0

Vancouver ships d-man Gudbranson to Pittsburgh earlier on trade deadline day

Trudeau partially waives solicitor-client privilege for Wilson-Raybould

Wilson-Raybould could now appear at the House of Commons justice committee as early as Wednesday.

‘Much, much slower:’ Coroner promises change after Humboldt mix-up

Saskatchewan’s chief coroner releases report into April 2018 crash.

Penticton RCMP searching for man wanted on multiple crimes

Cody Allen Pelletier is wanted for a number of property offences

Most Read