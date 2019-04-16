A bearded man looks wistfully out the window. A new study found beards harboured more germs than dogs’ fur. (Pixabay File)

Beards found to harbour more germs than dogs’ fur

Some of the microbes hazardous to human health

To some, big bushy beards are a symbol of masculine sexiness, to others, they are this decade’s mullet.

But a recent study has found that men’s beards are dirtier than dogs’ fur and can even contain bugs hazardous to human health.

Researchers took swabs from the beards of 18 men and the necks of 30 dogs, across a range of breeds, and compared the results.

Professor Andreas Gutzeit, of Switzerland’s Hirslanden Clinic, noted the researchers found a significantly higher bacterial load in specimens taken from the men’s beards compared with the dogs’ fur.

The study of hirsute men, aged from 18 to 76, showed all had high microbial counts, while 23 out of 30 dogs had high counts.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Climate Change myths debunked

ALSO READ: Victoria hits top three in B.C.’s rattiest cities

Seven of the men, almost half the study group, were found to host microbes that posed a threat to human health.

The study was conducted to see if humans could catch doggy diseases after sharing MRI machines. The surprising findings showed that after the dogs used the MRI scanners and they had been disinfected, there was a significantly lower bacteria count compared with levels seen when the machines were used by humans.

It is believed no dogs caught diseases from the humans’ dirty beards during this experiment.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
High-end hostels offer ‘flashpackers’ affordable luxuries, social connection

Just Posted

South Okanagan man charged with murder following shooting spree

Man facing three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder

Man driving white van follows 13-year-old Peachlander

Peachland residents are warning others about a man in a white van on Clements Crescent

Four dead, one in custody following Penticton shooting spree

A 60-year-old man has been taken into custody as RCMP continue to investigate

Accused Lake Country wife killer granted bail

Westervelt was taken into police custody April 6 arrest for second degree murder

Pickup truck ends up in a ditch in West Kelowna

No injuries were reported at the accident Monday night

Penticton RCMP continue investigation into fatal shooting

No word from police on who the victims were, the suspect is in custody

Trial begins for Vancouver Island father charged in Christmas Day deaths of two daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in deaths of two daughters

‘800 years of history crumble before my eyes’: B.C. woman recounts Notre Dame fire

Blaze that gutted historic cathedral called ‘one of the saddest things I have seen in my life’

Beards found to harbour more germs than dogs’ fur

Some of the microbes hazardous to human health

Penticton mayor speaks out after shootings

Vassilaki reassures troubled city

Bull-riders battle it out in Okanagan

The Armstrong Extreme Rodeo took place Saturday, April 16 at the IPE Stampede Grounds in Armstrong.

Guest column: Shuswap mother warns parents about Whisper

Man says he likes to walk around the house naked in message to 10-year-old girl

Fire out, organ intact but work ahead for charred Notre Dame

As France woke up in collective sadness, its richest businessman pledged $226 million for reconstruction

B.C. poet Shane Koyczan responds to fatal mass shooting in South Okanagan city

Spoken-word artist and poet Shane Koyczan shares his thoughts on a dark day

Most Read