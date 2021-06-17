Bear climbs fence, uses crosswalk in Kelowna

The bear was spotted on Baron Road Wednesday evening

A black bear wandering Kelowna certainly knows the rules of the road after a resident spotted it using a crosswalk on June 15.

What appeared to be a juvenile black bear was caught on camera climbing a fence and darting across Baron Road about 10 p.m.

Michelle Wallace captured the commotion on video and posted it to Facebook to warn those living in the area that a bear was wandering around.

The bear reportedly was headed towards Mission Creek Regional Park.

Many took to Facebook to speculate where the bear might be coming from; some pointed to the Canyon Park area while others claim there are two bears in the Hall Road region.

Wildlife