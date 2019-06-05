The BC SPCA is offering a self-guided tour of seven “cat patios” around Vancouver on June 9, 2019. (BC SPCA)

BC SPCA offers tour of outdoor feline enclosures called ‘catios’

You can visit seven Vancouver homes to check out the enclosures this weekend

What is a “catio” and why would you want one?

It’s a cat patio, an outdoor enclosure that’s attached to your home or stands on its own, that let cats get outside but stops them from running away or getting hurt.

The BC SPCA is offering a self-guided tour of the enclosures at seven homes in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant and Kitsilano neighbourhoods on Sunday, June 9. The cat owners, volunteers and SPCA staff, will be on hand at each stop.

“Catios provide valuable enrichment to a resident cat, giving them access to the ever-changing sights, sounds and smells of the outdoors,” SPCA outreach specialist Marieke van der Velden said in a news release on Wednesday.

“At the same time, catios protect cats from outdoor hazards and ensure the safety of local wildlife, such as birds.”

READ MORE: Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Tour participants will see a variety of enclosures, from the basic to the elaborate, with perches, ramps and toys. The cat themselves may make an appearance as well, the society said, “depending on moods and napping schedules.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The BC SPCA is offering a self-guided tour of seven “cat patios” around Vancouver on June 9, 2019. (BC SPCA)

The BC SPCA is offering a self-guided tour of seven “cat patios” around Vancouver on June 9, 2019. (BC SPCA)

The BC SPCA is offering a self-guided tour of seven “cat patios” around Vancouver on June 9, 2019. (BC SPCA)

The BC SPCA is offering a self-guided tour of seven “cat patios” around Vancouver on June 9, 2019. (BC SPCA)

Previous story
Quality, not quantity is key in teens’ sleep habits: B.C. study
Next story
Ben & Jerry’s CBD-infused ice cream could be in a freezer near you soon

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Food Bank looking for new executive director

In a surprise move, Lenetta Parry leaves the region’s largest food bank

Kelowna man on trial for murder denies tossing hammer was throwing away evidence

Trial of Steven Randy Pirko continued June 5 in B.C. Supreme Court

‘It’s unfortunate… not surprising,’ South Pandosy neighbourhood chairman says

Neighbours disappointed with Kelowna councillors OK to West Ave. project

Okanagan College alumnus tastes victory at Vancouver Chocolate Challenge

An Okanagan College alumnus is taking home a sweet prize.

Three men are safe after a kayak flips

COSAR team responded to incident near Peachland

Wildfire grows to 40 hectares North of Kamloops

The blaze has closed Highway 1 near Savona

Greater Victoria doctor faces second suspension related to inappropriate behaviour

Dr. Daniel Archie Buie prohibited from practising medicine for two months

Aging totem pole comes down at ceremony outside Royal B.C. Museum

Second totem removed because of internal damage suffered through exposure to the elements

Okanagan power line that electrocuted owls fixed after public outcry

Dangerous wires a result of legacy equipment, says Fortis

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

Salmon Arm mother upset after angry movie mob vents on 15-year-old daughter

Theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, shocked by behaviour of moviegoers

Okanagan drug store window damaged after car crash

Medical distress may have caused driver to go over curb and into front window of Shoppers Drug Mart

Okanagan poker ride held in memory of young father

Second annual Cam Bryson Memorial Poker Ride goes June 22 in Vernon

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

Most Read