Bat signal lights up Vancouver sky for ‘Batwoman’ TV series

The bat signal has been lighting up the night sky in downtown Vancouver for the filming of Batwoman.
The television series stars Australian actress Ruby Rose as Batwoman’s alter-ego, Kate Kane.
The International Movie Database describes the female superhero as “an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence.”
Director Marcos Siega has previously worked on The Vampire Diaries, Dexter, and more recently God Friended Me.
Fans of the series have been taking to social media to post photos of the Gotham City set, including the Vancouver Art Gallery.
The series will be filming there until March 25.
This is so cool. The Bat-Signal shining over the set of Batwoman in Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/E5ZAD17Uxx
— Captain Sparkle Fingers (@AdamofGotham) March 19, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Walking out of the gym after an early morn workout & caught a glimpse of the🦇BAT🦇signal at the Vancouver Art Gallery in downtown Van! This Tri-shot of some of the exterior sets of The Up-Coming CW’s pilot for “Batwoman” starring the Stunning @rubyrose ! Very excited to see what Greg Berlanti & Co. have planned for one of my fav.⚡️DC⚡️Characters! ✌️💜🦇🎥🦇! #batsignal #downtown #vancouver #filmset #vancouverartgallery #tvshow #tvpilot #batwoman #rubyrose #thecw #gregberlanti #peace #love #tv #femalesuperheroes