Barbie goes glam rock to honour David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust

The $50, limited edition doll was created in collaboration with The David Bowie Archive

Barbie has been many things over the years. Now, she’s dressed as Ziggy Stardust.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the release of David Bowie’s iconic “Space Oddity,” Barbie overseers at Mattel released a collectible version of the doll dressed as Ziggy Stardust, one of his most beloved alter egos.

Barbie wears the metallic Ziggy space suit with red and blue stripes, flared shoulders and cherry red platform boots. Mattel spared no makeup, featuring the astral sphere smack in the middle of Ziggy Barbie’s forehead. The doll’s hair is fiery red.

The $50, limited edition doll was created in collaboration with The David Bowie Archive.

Barbie Turns 60: A look at the iconic doll through the decades

The beloved rocker died in 2016 after battling cancer. He was 69.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: 5 summer fashion essentials

Just Posted

Shop owner says City of Kelowna hurting small business

Small business owners share their opinions on what affects business in downtown

Truck winds up in Kelowna pond after losing tire

A white GMC Canyon was just picked up from an automotive shop before the incident

14,147 signatures hard for Kelowna mayor to ignore: organizer

A petition against the McCurdy house in Rutland exceeds target

One man injured in three vehicle crash by Kelowna mall

An accident on Springfield Road has sent one man to hospital and has blocked traffic

Freeride Days on at Kelowna’s Big White Ski Resort

Riders from across North America come to Big White to compete for FMB Gold event

VIDEO: Demolition crew topples defunct surge tower at B.C. hydroelectric project

Towers were in operation from 1947 to 2018, and protected 1.8-km long penstocks

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

Rare car on display at Summerland winery

DeLorean sports car is one of 9,200 ever built, 3,000 remaining today

‘An extreme crisis for our sacred salmon’: B.C. rockslide threatens First Nations’ food security

A ‘state of emergency’ is threatening Indigenous communities along the Fraser River, they say

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat

It has been almost a month since the feds re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion

Car seat donated to NeighbourLink Summerland

In previous years, couple had donated bicycles to community organization

B.C. man faces 12 charges related to underage sex assault and child porn

RCMP seek tips on Robert Wayne Calvert who has lived across Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island

Family restores 63-year-old Okanagan boat to original glory

Former fire chief Fred Little built boat at his house for under $400 in 1955

Documentary on Ryan Shtuka to premiere in Kamloops

The film premieres on July 15 at the Paramount Theatre downtown

Most Read