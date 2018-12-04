‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ yanked from some Canadian radio stations

Rogers and Bell pull controversial Christmas favourite out of rotation in wake of #Metoo

“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” is getting a chilly response from Canadian radio stations.

At least two of the country’s biggest radio operators — Rogers Media and Bell Media — say they’ve decided to pull the controversial Christmas favourite out of their rotations this year.

That comes as the duet, written back in 1944, faces renewed scrutiny over what some say are inappropriate lyrics in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

Earlier this week, Cleveland radio station WDOK-FM announced it was no longer playing the song in response to listener feedback. Some took issue over lyrics where one singer is trying to persuade the other to stay inside, with exchanges that include, “What’s in this drink?” and “Baby, don’t hold out.”

Bell Media spokesman Scott Henderson says the company, which runs two 24-hour Christmas stations in Vancouver and Ottawa, chose not to include the Christmas tune on its playlists this year.

“The song wasn’t scheduled for airplay on any Bell Media Radio stations and there are no plans to play it in the future,” he wrote in an emailed statement.

Rogers Media also runs a number of all-Christmas music stations, including 98.1 CHFI-FM in Toronto and 98.5 CIOC-FM in Victoria. Spokeswoman Caitlin Decarie says the broadcaster also removed the song this year, but declined outline how it reached the decision.

“There are so many wonderful songs that celebrate the holiday season,” she said.

READ MORE: U.S. radio station pulls ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’, citing #MeToo movement

A representative for CBC Radio was unable to answer whether its stations include the Christmas song in its current rotation.

“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” has been considered a holiday classic ever since it won the Academy Award for best original song in the film “Neptune’s Daughter.”

It’s since been covered countless times by singers Ray Charles and Betty Carter, Idina Menzel & Michael Buble, as well as Dolly Parton and Rod Stewart.

Concern over the song has existed for years, leading to many reinterpretations of the lyrics.

Lady Gaga and Joseph Gordon-Levitt flipped the gender roles in a performance for the pop singer’s 2013 holiday special with the Muppets.

And two years ago, Minnesota couple Lydia Liza and Josiah Lemanski rewrote the lyrics to include lines about consent, such as a response to the woman’s line “I ought to say no, no, no” with the man saying: “You reserve the right to say no.”

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
81% of B.C. residents want calorie counts on menus: poll

Just Posted

Candy Cane Lane back for its 8th year in Kelowna

Enjoy a lane of lights in Rutland this season

Time to nominate people for Kelowna civic awards

Nomination period will run until Feb. 8 and the award gala goes April 24

Kelowna businesses earn awards for 2018 Fan Choice Awards

Crumbs and Roses, Globally Fair and NeuMovement has been chosen

Kelowna drag queen to step onto national stage

Jenna Telz will be featured on CBC’s Canada’s a Drag

Body discovered in house fire near Big White

“Fire crews located a deceased individual while battling the blaze.”

Seattle to officially get NHL team

West coast city will become 32nd team

Newborn found in dumpster dies in hospital

RCMP have issued a statement stating baby girl has passed away days after being discovered

B.C. boy finds syringe in thrift-shop ‘Mouse Trap’ game

Six-year-old Pitt Meadows boy finds syringe and glue in the game bought from a Value Village store

Around the BCHL: Victoria’s young guns light the lamp and Wenatchee fans paint the ice

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and throughout the junior A world.

81% of B.C. residents want calorie counts on menus: poll

Four out of five support having nutritional info easily available, study says

Stolen truck located with drugs inside near Sicamous

Man arrested after he was found with F-350 stolen from Surrey

Singh tries to rally his troops as the NDP struggles to gain traction

Singh spoke to NDP staffers who gathered in Ottawa from across the country for the federal party’s annual staff forum

Royal brides’ personalized wedding touches strike a chord

The royal brides, the former Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie personalized their weddings

Father testifies at B.C. trial for ex-wife accused in 8-year-old daughter’s death

Teagan Batstone, 8, found dead in 2014

Most Read