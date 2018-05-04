B.C. parrot sings along to Adele for National Bird Day

Could Cosmo, a parrot at the Vancouver Aquarium, be the next viral sensation?

A B.C. bird is giving Adele a run for her money.

Cosmo, a blue-fronted Amazon parrot, is an old hand at covering female powerhouse ballads – she likes Alanis Morisette, Sarah McLaughlin and Tina Turner.

For variety, she’ll occasionally sing along to U2 and George Michael.

But on Friday, in celebration of National Bird Day, Cosmo decided to put on a show from her home at the Vancouver Aquarium crooning none other than Grammy Award-winning star Adele.

Cosmo is one of two parrots that live in the aquarium’s Graham Amazon Gallery.

Gino, a double yellow-fronted Amazon parrot, also sings along to music as part of the “enrichment sessions” that he and Cosmo take part in at the aquarium.

Other sessions focus on changing up the scenery and exposing them to new places or sights and smells.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
May the fourth be with you: B.C. company bakes up sweet treats

Just Posted

New political direction for Okanagan Rail Trail

New multi-jurisdiction committee to manage rail trail project

Myra-Bellevue park expanding

A $947,000 land parcel acquisition by province adds 16.4 hectares to park

Kelowna homelessness strategy takes a housing first approach

The Journey Home Task Force is presenting its draft strategy to council Monday

Coyotes look to capture regular season championship

The Kelowna team is on a six-game win streak

Duteau Creek water levels rising fast

Greater Vernon storage expected to spill with warmer temperatures

B.C. parrot sings along to Adele for National Bird Day

Could Cosmo, a parrot at the Vancouver Aquarium, be the next viral sensation?

B.C. RCMP assisting Toronto police to identify potential sexual assault victims

Taekwondo coach charged in Toronto for 13 sexual offences against a child.

State of emergency declared between Kamloops and Merritt

Flooding prompts offcials to call for a state of emergency between Kamloops and Merritt

May the fourth be with you: B.C. company bakes up sweet treats

Victoria’s Empire Donuts quickly sold out of their Star Wars themed items

B.C. parents riled after son’s Halloween photos used in anti-SOGI speech

Culture Guard’s Kari Simpson has been using a former student’s photo in presentations.

Man pours fuel inside B.C. government office

Suspect dumped an oil-gas mixture on desks and counters of B.C. ministries before fleeing the scene

Teachers say Princeton high school should have been locked down

Union brings in Worksafe BC over handling of starter pistol incident

Some Canadian Starbucks shops to close for bias, inclusivity training

Starbucks Canada president Michael Conway said sessions will will address implicit bias

Vernon Community Shred Day protects identities

North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers invited community down Saturday, May 12

Most Read