White Rock RCMP rescued a young beaver that was in distress at East Beach Thursday. (White Rock RCMP photo)

B.C. Mounties rescue ‘very tired’ beaver along ocean shoreline

Two-year-old beaver taken to Langley’s Critter Care for rehabilitation

White Rock RCMP sank their teeth into a quintessentially Canadian case Thursday morning – a shoreline rescue, with officers coming to the aid of a “very tired beaver.”

After receiving a report of a beaver in distress – on World Wildlife Day, no less – two Mounties found the critter on East Beach, where waves were rolling it into the rocks. The adolescent beaver was captured and transported by the officers to Critter Care Wildlife Society in Langley (481 216 St.), where it was being treated for salt-water poisoning after ingesting too much sea water.

According to a representative from Critter Care, the beaver is at risk of having suffered kidney and liver damage from the salt water, and was receiving fluids in the facility’s ICU. The animal is expected to be OK, and will be released back into the wild at a later date.

The beaver, estimated to be about two years old, was likely kicked out of his family group and seeking new territory, according to Critter Care.

Though the beaver will eventually be released back into the wild, the challenge will be in finding it a location that is suitable for beavers, but not currently occupied by them, as beavers are very territorial.


