Game of Thrones will return for its final season this month. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

B.C. bettors can take a stab at Game of Thrones outcomes

Bran Stark is the current betting favourite

Game of Thrones is known for shocking fans with the unexpected, but now B.C. bettors will have the chance to take a stab at who they think will rule Westeros — and many other storyline outcomes in the popular television show — at playnow.com.

The favourite in the ‘who will rule’ category for Season 8 is Bran Stark (5/4), with Jon Snow coming just behind (11/15). Daenerys Targaryen (21/5), or a potential child of the two (19/5) are all in the mix as well, along with Sansa Stark (23/4), Gendry (7/1) and Tyrion Lannister (15/2).

While Cleganes aren’t easy kill, bettors can also wager who will fall first: The Hound (6/5) or The Mountain (29/50).

You can also place your bets on which character will become a white walker and who will die throughout the season.

In addition, participants in the Game of Thrones Season 8 — Guaranteed Pick 16 pool will pick the result for 16 different markets within the pool and the ticket with the most correct picks will win a guaranteed $1,000 prize. Entries are $5 each through PlayNow.com, from the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

For more information, visit gamesense.com


