Josh and Kieran Eastwood of Adelaide, Australia, built their first snow couple while visiting Armstrong. (Karen Wilkinson)

Aussie kids build first snowmen in North Okanagan

‘Canada and snow were definitely a hit with them’

The snow continues to blanket the North Okanagan and people have their opinions about the white stuff, but two young Australian visitors absolutely love it.

During their stay in Armstrong, Josh and Kieran Eastwood of Adelaide, Australia, constructed their first ever snowman and snow woman.

“They went out in the morning and worked on the snowmen all day,” Karen Wilkinson said. “Day two, they worked on the snow woman.”

“Unfortunately, on day three, the snow was too wet for them to make the rest of the family that they had planned,” she said.

The boys experienced all things winter during their stay. They tried sledding and tubing for the first time at SilverStar Mountain Resort, rode the mini snowmobiles at the resort and took in their first hockey game.

“Canada and snow were definitely a hit with them,” Wilkinson said.

READ MORE: Winter storm to batter Okanagan Shuswap

READ MORE: Vernon urgent care clinic serves 1,274 since opening

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The winners of London Drugs’ 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest are…

Just Posted

Kelowna International Airport cancels, delays flights amidst winter storm

Flights coming in and out of YLW have been affected by the weather’s mayhem

Fundraiser for one-year-old Kelowna girl with tumour surpasses $10,000 fundraising goal

One-year-old Elara Isagawa was diagnosed with tumour on Christmas Eve

Rockets kick-off trade deadline with deal for Czech forward

Kelowna acquired Jonas Peterek from the Calgary Hitmen Friday morning, more moves expected

Blind curling provincials come to Kelowna

The West Coast Blind Curling Association provincial finals start Saturday

Update: Highway 97, Bennett Bridge clear after weather-caused mayhem

Highway 97 clear of weather-caused back-ups for morning commuters

VIDEO: Questions on cause of Iran plane crash stir fear, confusion

Canadian officials say 138 of the 176 passengers aboard plane had a connecting flight to Canada

Cougar allegedly kills turkey in Okanagan residents’ back yard

Incident allegedly took place at property on Harbour Heights Road in Okanagan Landing

Vancouver Island mayor says royals chose ideal spot to ponder future

North Saanich’s Geoff Orr said he likes to think the beaches, forests played a part in the decision

Carbon monoxide a stealthy foe, public urged to take precautions

Heavy snow and power outages underline need to check monitors, ensure proper venting

Snowfall warning for North Okanagan

Environment Canada calls for up to 20 cm of snow

Strong winds and snow on B.C.’s south coast and a deep freeze up north

Environment Canada calls for as much as 25 cm at higher elevations in Lower Mainland

Landmark gathering of Okanagan Nation members to discuss missing, murdered Indigenous women

‘We’re all in this canoe together,’ said Roger Hall, father to the late Roxanne Louie.

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

North Okanagan outshines hospital campaign goal

More than $315,000 raised for Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Light a Bulb

Most Read