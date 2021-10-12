Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold in the annual charity fundraiser. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)

Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold in the annual charity fundraiser. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)

Anonymous donor buys $10K in cookies from B.C. girl guides

Troop will donate the cookies to a variety of Nanaimo area poverty assistance charities

A group of Nanaimo girl guides has had one anonymous person buy more than $17,000 worth of cookies from the group over a two-year period.

All of the proceeds will be used to fund the group’s activities for the rest of the year.

Troop leader Sarah Bramley says the buyer asked that the members learn about community services and encouraged them to donate the boxes to local charities.

She said the troop will donate the cookies to Tillicum Lelum, Loaves and Fishes Food Bank and the Nanaimo Non-Profit Housing Society to hand out to their clients.

— The Canadian Press

RELATED: Anonymous donor in Nanaimo buys $1,200 worth of Girl Guide cookies to give to charity

charity

Previous story
Chris Hadfield to Captain Kirk: Astronaut urges William Shatner to ‘soak up’ space
Next story
Okanagan residents capture Northern Lights spectacle

Just Posted

Northern Lights put on a spectacular show, visible from Oyama Monday, Oct. 11, and across B.C. and Alberta. (Arun Mathew photo)
Okanagan residents capture Northern Lights spectacle

Data from Interior Health’s list of exposures reveal that out of 44 schools in SD23, 12 schools still have potential exposure events. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Potential COVID-19 exposures listed for 15 Central Okanagan schools

Funtastic’s new board president hopes that ball players and music lovers will return to Vernon’s army camp on the July long weekend in 2022 for the Funtastic A&W Music Festival and Slo Pitch Tournament, cancelled the last two years by COVID-19. (Morning Star - file photo)
New board president for Vernon’s Funtastic Sports Society

(Black Press Media file photo)
Habitat for Humanity Okanagan hosting bottle drive for Lake Country homes project