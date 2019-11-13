(Electric Tobacconist/Flickr)

73% of B.C. residents agree with a temporary ban on vaping products: poll

54% say they would not date someone who vapes, Research Co. poll suggests

Just under three-quarters of British Columbians support temporary ban on vaping products, a Research Co. poll released Wednesday suggests.

The poll found that 49 per cent of B.C. residents said strongly agree with temporary ban due to the pulmonary illnesses associated with e-cigarettes, while another 24 per cent moderately agree. Health Canada said there are three probable cases of vaping-related illness in B.C., the most in any one province in the country. There are seven confirmed and probable cases nationwide.

The poll also suggests that 76 per cent of British Columbians believe vaping should be banned everywhere where smoking cigarettes is banned, and 83 per cent believe they should display nicotine warnings.

If you vape, you might be out of luck on the dating scene with 54 per cent of British Columbians saying they would not consider dating a person who uses e-cigarettes.

Just over half of the province’s residents believed that flavoured vaping products should be banned.

READ MORE: Health Canada ‘actively monitoring’ U.S. vaping illness

READ MORE: Three cases of probable vaping-related illness in B.C., says Health Canada

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bill Murray dons iconic Hudson’s Bay scarf to watch Canucks game in Vancouver

Just Posted

Kelowna Skating Club soars as skaters advance to national championships

The club performed well at this past weekends BC/YK Sectional Championships at the CNC

Front office changes continue for West Kelowna Warriors

The Warriors have hired West Kelowna native Chris Laurie as their new president

Lake Country to hold a Christmas musical with country music flavour

Tickets for the show are $39.95 and can be purchased on the Kelowna Tickets website

Blackmun Bay project in West Kelowna rejected by city councillors

Four nine-storey buildings with 700 residential and hotel units were originally planned for site along Campbell Road

Cineplex to show free holiday movies to support Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada

Community Day will be on Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m at select theatres

Paper Playground gets children performing in North Okanagan

Performing Arts Centre show goes three times Sunday

Nearly half of B.C. drivers nervous in winter conditions: BCAA

‘Wait and see’ approach common practice for 32% of B.C. motorists

October 2019 Vernon’s coldest on record

This past month of October was the coldest since at least 1989

Autism support dog refused bus access for being a ‘pet’

B.C. grandmother files complaint with TransLink, calls for better awareness of service dogs

Students plan rally at B.C. education minister’s office as district strike enters third week

Saanich School District students plan to rally outside Rob Fleming’s constituency office in Victoria

Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Rob Vagramov appeared in provincial court in Port Coquitlam

73% of B.C. residents agree with a temporary ban on vaping products: poll

54% say they would not date someone who vapes, Research Co. poll suggests

B.C.’s 13-cent gasoline gap still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Former Vancouver Canucks player suing financial advisors for negligence

Jason Garrison claimed his advisors failed to take his circumstances into account

Most Read