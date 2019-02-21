In this Jan. 25, 2019 file photo, a sign prohibiting all children under 12 and unvaccinated adults stands at the entrance to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)

70% of Canadians agree with mandatory vaccines for children: poll

The debate for pro and anti vaccinations has heated up after a measles outbreak in Vancouver

As the controversy over vaccinations heats up in response to a measles outbreak in Vancouver, a vast majority of Canadians say they believe that vaccinations against common deadly diseases should be a requirement for children entering school.

That’s according to an Angus Reid poll released Thursday, which found that 70 per cent of respondents believe in mandatory vaccinations. Roughly 24 per cent said it should be the parent’s choice, while seven per cent were undecided on the issue.

Over the past two weeks, there have been nine confirmed cases of measles in Vancouver. Across the border, in Washington State, a state of emergency has been called with 65 confirmed cases – with health officials sure that number will rise.

Politicians there have been mulling over temporary legislation that would change vaccine exemptions for children, sparking protests by vaccine skeptics.

Vaccines are not mandatory in Canada.

READ MORE: Unvaccinated teens seek measles shot in wake of Vancouver outbreak

READ MORE: Eight cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver outbreak

The Angus Reid poll found mandatory vaccinations a debate that crosses federal political lines. Eighty per cent of Liberal supporters agreed in a mandatory policy, followed by 77 per cent of New Democractics, and 66 per cent of Conservative Party of Canada supporters.

While 68 per cent of Angus Reid poll respondents said they don’t fear side effects from vaccinations, 26 per cent said they do – the cornerstone to most arguments by anti-vaxxers.

When asked about “herd immunity,” a form of immunity that occurs when the vaccination of a significant portion of a population provides a measure of protection for all, 92 per cent of respondents agreed that vaccinations are effective.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Samsung folding phone is different – but also almost $2,000
Next story
Millennial men least likely to have a family doctor: Statistics Canada

Just Posted

Car crash causes traffic delays along Highway 97

An accident has been reported on Highway 97 and Leatherhead Road

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

Lake Country staff work to mitigate wildfire risk in Okanagan Centre

Staff have been removing forest fuels and some trees

A mother’s warning: Man follows Peachland teen to her home from Kelowna

The teen’s mother is warning others about the incident

Ice rescue reported at Ellison Lake a false alarm

Emergency crews are responding

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Bursaries available for trades students at Okanagan College

“With this bursary, we want women to know that there is a place for you in this industry and a place for you to excel.”

B.C. Speaker Darryl Plecas resumes battle with suspended staff

Committee meets at B.C. legislature to consider new allegations

Northern B.C. train derailment due to broken axle could happen again: TSB

CN coal train derailment caused by broken axle can happen again without a different way to inspect

5 Events to check out at local ski hills

Check out this new column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

Okanagan hopes $111M in B.C. wildfire cash will extinguish fires this summer

Unknown yet how much of funding targeted for the Okanagan

Alberta’s oil-by-rail plan a worry for Shuswap mayor

High volume of train traffic already an environmental/public safety concern

Risk of ‘deadly avalanches’ leads to warning for B.C.’s south coast

Weak layer of snow on Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland could trigger an avalanche

Former homeless man hopes to inspire change for others

Dean Schaffler was one of the more recognizable men living on the street in Kelowna

Most Read