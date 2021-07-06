$6.5 million Kelowna home goes live on auction block

The 10,000 square feet home was built in 2010 on Hobson Road

If you’re on the market for a new luxury home just steps away from the waterfront, now may be your chance.

A $6.5 million Mediterranean-style home in Kelowna is going live on the auction block in August.

Todd Simpson, a Realtor with Royal LePage said the home is one of a kind.

“It’s truly special, at more than 10,000 square feet,” he said.

The home has a Bellagio fountain sunk into the driveway, there are 22-foot ceilings in the great room, along with a climate-controlled wine cellar.

The two-storey home was built in 2010 and is located in Avanti on Hobson. The property takes up half an acre and features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and two garages that can accommodate five vehicles.

The backyard described as an ‘outdoor oasis’ includes a 46-foot by 20-foot swimming pool, sports court, sports bar, hot tub, and a sunken trampoline.

And, the house is just a five-minute walk to Okanagan Lake.

Daniel Lambert, the host of the four-day online auction, said if you’re looking for privacy and luxury, this is the perfect property for you.

The auction will take place from August 16 to 19 and will be unreserved, meaning there are no minimum bids or reserve prices and the home will be sold to the highest bidder.

Interested bidders must register and be approved by RPrecision Real Estate Auctions online.

For more information on the property and for pictures, visit this website.

