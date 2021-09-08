50-foot T-Rex destined for Penticton is taking shape

Kevin Stone posing with one of his sculptures (Kevin Stone metal sculptor/Facebook) A work in progress picture of another of Stone’s sculptures (Kevin Stone metal sculptor/Facebook) One of Stone’s recent completed projects (Kevin Stone metal sculptor/Facebook) The material being used to make the T-Rex (Kevin Stone metal sculptor/Facebook) A work in progress picture of the T-Rex head (Kevin Stone metal sculptor/Facebook)

A 50-foot Tyrannosaurus Rex is set to surface from Okanagan Lake in late 2022-early 2023.

Fortunately it’s not a real T-Rex, but instead a metal sculpture made by Chilliwack artist Kevin Stone who is bringing his massive metal art to a Penticton waterfront home.

Despite his name, Stone is a metal sculptor known for his large and intricate artwork turning metal into gorgeous creatures.

His current project is the 50-foot long, 30-foot tall, 15,000 pound T-Rex made from mirror-polished stainless steel.

The sculpture is a commission for a Penticton resident who plans to put it in his yard near Okanagan Lake where it will be seen from both the beach and lake.

Stone estimates it will take close to 20 months to complete. He is currently working on the head, which can be the hardest part. The main structure – or frame – will be the next part he works on.

“I already have three months work in but this is the most important part,” he said about the head. “I also have the gums, teeth and lips ready for shaping before welding.”

The T-Rex will be made and assembled in two parts on site and then transported very carefully to Penticton when ready.

To see more of Stone’s work and follow his progress on the T-Rex, visit his Facebook page.

